Fiji FA learns from 2020, anticipates exciting year

Fiji Football Association has had to make drastic decisions due to the pandemic halting most of its 2020 events.

Despite sponsor withdrawals and cutting down of expenses, the association managed to have all its tournaments in the calendar.

Fiji FA chief executive Mohammed Yusuf says the four months shut down forced them to think outside the box.

Article continues after advertisement

Yusuf says they have had to dig deep into their reserves to keep the organization afloat.

He adds, 2021 will be an exciting year for football and they will need all the financial help they can get with district and national teams.

“We’ll have a lot of full flashed competitions for under 16 girls, under 16 boys, senior women’s and all the three national teams which will be prepared accordingly as a result there will be a lot of funds that will be needed to ensure the development of women’s football is carried out”.

The Fiji FA is kicking off the new season with the National Club Championship which will be held at Lawaqa Park this weekend.