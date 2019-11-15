Fiji FA joins new FIFA initiative

Fiji Football is working with FIFA on a new initiative to mark International Missing Children’s Day.

Over 200 clubs have offered to take part in the ‘Football Cares’ campaign.

Fiji FA president Rajesh Patel says they are extremely proud to collaborate the global football community to show that football cares for everyone.

Article continues after advertisement

Patel is urging players, officials and fans to report and support of any missing child to the authorities.

The International Missing Children’s Day is marked on May 25th every year around the world.

[Source:Fiji FA]