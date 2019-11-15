Home

Fiji FA joins new FIFA initiative

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
May 26, 2020 12:44 pm
Fiji FA president Rajesh Patel. [File Photo]

Fiji Football is working with FIFA on a new initiative to mark International Missing Children’s Day.

Over 200 clubs have offered to take part in the ‘Football Cares’ campaign.

Fiji FA president Rajesh Patel says they are extremely proud to collaborate the global football community to show that football cares for everyone.

Patel is urging players, officials and fans to report and support of any missing child to the authorities.

The International Missing Children’s Day is marked on May 25th every year around the world.

 

[Source:Fiji FA]

