Fiji FA investigates match fixing allegation

A team from the Fiji Football Association is investigating a match fixing case that allegedly happened before the FANCA final between Fiji and New Zealand on Sunday.

An audio clip is being shared on social media with a man talking to a prominent player offering him money and informing him about his plans.

The unidentified man told the player that money is guaranteed and he has contacted four other players who confirmed they were in for the deal.

In the recording, the man can be heard saying that no one needs to know about the deal.

“So it is a deal we will give 500 or 700 dollars cash at the moment. When we have muslim IDC and normal IDC in New Zealand then they will do the visa and ticket stuff and they will make payment for the tournament as well”.

Fiji FA Chief Executive, Mohammed Yusuf says they’re taking affidavits from certain players who were in contact with the person.

He adds if any local person is involved then they could face life bans because they want to keep football as clean as possible.

Yusuf says he’s very much surprised with the recording but they’ve managed to identify the caller and player involved.

However, Yusuf acknowledges the honesty of the local player for coming forward.

“We thank the player for recording this and letting the team officials know that this was being attempted to manipulate the match, heads will roll and we will take it very seriously, if any local people is involved after our initial investigation we may even forward this to FICAC”.

Yusuf says the FANCA final never showed any sign of match fixing as Fiji and New Zealand went all out with the winner decided in extra time.