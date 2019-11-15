Fiji FA host Women and Youth Coaching Workshop

National football Head Coach Flemming Serritslev hosted the first nationwide Women’s and Youth coaching workshop today at the Fiji Football Academy in Suva.

The workshop is part of Serritslev’s goal to elevate football in the country.

The national football head coach says the workshop is to help the coaches broaden their knowledge, skills and basic tactical exercises of the sport.

Article continues after advertisement

The Denish man says it’s vital for youth coaches to be aware of the importance of developing youth players, molding and teaching them the essential skills and mindset as they will be the future national representatives.

“It’s more about talent development. It means, developing those talents that are identified in Fiji.”

Serritslev again stressed the need to improve on the speed of the game.