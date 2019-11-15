Home

Fiji FA host national coaching workshop

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
May 8, 2020 5:40 pm
Fiji FA Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf. [File Photo]

The Fiji Football Association hosted its first National Coaching Workshop today under the guidance of Head Coach Flemming Serritslev.

More than 10 district coaches were part of the one-day workshop held at the Fiji Football Association head office in Vatuwaqa today.

Serritslev has highlighted the importance improving on the speed and mentality of our local players.

“It is rather clear for me first of all it is about the speed of the game and the timing and direction passes. And also about the mentality of players.”

Fiji FA Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says the new mentor has come with a new philosophy that the district coaches will have to abide by.

“We find it very necessary because the coach over the last two months has developed a coaching manuals for various levels of football. At the moment he is talking to senior coaches in the districts with the Under-19 boys.”

A similar workshop will be held in Labasa next week and later in Ba.

