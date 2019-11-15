Fiji FA hopes competition to start in June

The Fiji Football Association is hopeful that local competitions can begin by June.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Association has lost more than $1.8 million as major income-generating tournaments got either postponed or cancelled.

Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says once competition resumes the national team can also begin its preparation.

“The way things are going with Australia and New Zealand showing signs of great improvement, and the island countries which are free of this pandemic. We are hoping for the best, we hope that the competitions will start mid-June or early July if that happens then the national team will play in the World Cup qualifiers later in the year.”