Fiji FA gears up for Awards night

Labasa’s Antonio Tuivuna, Tito Vodowaqa of Nadi and Suva skipper Filipe Baravilala are the 2019 Fiji Footballer of the Year nominees.

Vodowaqa is one of the four Fijians currently playing for Australian club Frankston Pines in the Victoria football league State 3 Division while Baravilala guided Suva to their 1-0 win over Lautoka in the Vodafone Premier League last weekend.

The Coach of the Year nominees for the Fiji Football Awards are Tagi Vonolagi of Nasinu, Ronil Lal from Labasa and Navua’s Mohammed Shafil.

Article continues after advertisement

Tailevu/Naitasiri’s Adi Litia Bakaniceva, Ledua Senisea from Navua and Cema Nasau of Ba will be contesting the Women Footballer of the Year.

The Team of the Year nominees are Labasa, Navua and Suva.

Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown will be the Guest Speaker at the awards on Saturday at Pullman Nadi Bay Resort in Nadi.

Meanwhile, there will only be one Vodafone Premier League match this weekend with Ba taking on Nadi at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Ba at 3pm on Saturday.