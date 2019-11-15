Fiji FA gears towards more inclusive football

Fiji Football Association is keen on expanding football as a more inclusive sport in the country.

This is after they’ve seen many interest from young kids with certain disabilities in their ‘Mom and Pop League’ program that runs every Saturday in ten Fiji FA centers around the country.

Association Development Officer William Sikuri says through the program they are looking at creating a more inclusive environment in football.

“I don’t want to use the word discriminate but we’d like to see everybody in football on a level playing field no matter the disadvantage you have physically, football is for everybody.”

The Mom & Pop League program will continue on Sunday and will run for the next four weeks.

Meanwhile, in round seven of the Vodafone Premier League, Ba will play their second match on Saturday.

Ba will face Nadi at 3pm at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Ba.