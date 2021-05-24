Fiji FA focus on Beach Soccer

Fiji Football is working on developing beach soccer in the country.

Twenty participants are currently part of the first-ever FIFA Beach Soccer coaching course at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Vatuwaqa.

Fiji FA technical director, Timo Jankowski says the primary objective of the Beach Soccer Basic Level Course is to introduce the basic knowledge of Beach Soccer with the understanding of the techniques and skills related to the game.

He says the participants will undergo theory and practical sessions throughout the course.

The participants are a mix of selected coaches and Fiji FA Development Officers.

FIFA Beach Soccer instructor Angelo Schirinzi says he is proud to share his knowledge with some enthusiastic coaches.

The course ends on Sunday, May 1.

There will be a mini beach soccer tournament on Saturday where potential players will be selected and trained.

Meanwhile, the Digicel Premier League continues this weekend.

Lautoka will face Ba at 7.30pm tomorrow at Churchill Park in Lautoka before playing Rewa on Sunday at the same venue at 3pm.

On Saturday, Labasa will host Tailevu Naitasiri at Subrail Park at 1.30pm.