Fiji FA expects hectic 2021 season

The Fiji Football Association is expecting a hectic season come 2021.

With tournaments such as the World Cup Qualifiers for all grades expected to begin at the beginning of 2021 and local football competitions to kick off on the July 1st, national players have the opportunity to earn some game time.

Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says getting our national players match ready for international competitions is a priority.

“We have got a full on commitment for the national teams early next year. In view of that we have to get this athletes to play the maximum number of matches to be international match ready.”

The Fiji Football Association wants to host more invitational games post COVID-19 to align with Coach Flemming Serritslev new philosophy of improving standards.

This is to address two major components that our local footballers lack, controlling the speed of the ball and choosing the timing of an attack.