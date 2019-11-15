Fiji FA eligible to apply for $67,000 OFC COVID-19 funding

The Fiji Football Association will soon get financial help from the Oceania Football Confederation.

This is after the OFC Executive Committee approved funding to 11 member associations to help reduce the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Fiji will be eligible to apply for funding totaling $67,000.

The OFC Solidarity Fund has been developed in order to support staff, volunteers, players, coaches, referees and the wider football community across Oceania during this difficult time.

The grant, which is part of the OFC FIFA FORWARD funding, has been designed to cover four key areas, including food and hygiene packets, loss of income, medical allowances and self-isolation costs.

In addition, the OFC Solidarity Fund will also provide assistance to those countries that were directly affected by the Category 5 Tropical Cyclone Harold during this pandemic.

OFC announced on March 9 that OFC football activities across the Pacific would be suspended until at least May 6 following news of the ongoing spread of COVID-19.

[Source: OFC[