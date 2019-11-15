Fiji FA disappointed with some member associations

Only six teams will feature in the postponed 2020 Vodafone National Regional Club Championship this weekend.

While history will be created in the competition at Lawaqa Park, the Fiji FA on the other hand is disappointed with some member associations.

The club championship was postponed due to TC Yasa, however, Fiji FA chief executive Mohammed Yusuf says it is saddening to see that some associations did not complete their club games.

“Disappointing that 14 of our other member associations either could not complete their local league or did not have the registered system going and some didn’t even start the league”.

Yusuf says one of the prominent associations in the country Labasa did not have any club games last year and will be dealt with accordingly in the next Fiji FA Council meeting.

The NCC pool games will be held at Lawaqa Park this weekend-the semifinals and finals are going to be played next week either in Ba or Suva.