Football

Fiji FA cutting cost in light of COVID-19

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
March 25, 2020 4:15 pm

The Fiji Football Association is looking at cutting cost to cushion the impacts of the current economic downturn.

With many sporting events cancelled or postponed amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, Fiji FA has implemented measures to keep afloat.

Fiji FA chief executive Mohammed Yusuf says they are looking at ways to be able to sustain their finances till next month.

“Yes, of course, there’s no income locally now it’s very hard because no tournaments and national league we’re also getting a percentage so we have taken all that out we have put a hold on no more recruitment of staff, we also put on hold on more capitalist expenditure so we can sustain ourselves”.

Fiji FA hopes to resume its local tournaments by May so the national team can also prepare for the OFC Nations Cup in Auckland and the Vodafone Premier League can continue.

