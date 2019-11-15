Home

Fiji FA continues solidarity funding packages initiative

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 31, 2020 3:39 pm

The Fiji Football Association is continuing its assistance under the Social Responsibility initiative.

In partnership with Punjas Group of Companies, Fiji FA distributed the Solidarity Funding Packages to Rewa players and officials affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and Tropical Cyclone Harold.

The Fiji FA Social Responsibility team together with Fiji FA president Rajesh Patel and Fiji Sports Council Chief Executive Officer, Litiana Loabuka handed over the groceries to the players at Fiji FA Academy in Vatuwaqa.

Article continues after advertisement

Also assisted from the program were Nasinu, Suva, and Tailevu/Naitasiri players and officials affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and TC Harold.

Meanwhile, there will only be one Vodafone Premier League match held today with Ba hosting Suva at the Fiji FA Academy ground at 3pm.

The match will be aired LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC TV and the radio commentary on Mirchi FM.

[Source:Fiji FA]

