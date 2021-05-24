Fiji FA continues meetings on return-to-play protocol

As part of its return-to-play protocol, the Fiji Football Association has put together a medical team to help facilitate measures when its competitions resume.

Fiji FA competitions manager, Amitesh Pal says they want to implement more protocols within each tournament to ensure safe the delivery of games.

Pal says match day guidelines like playing behind closed doors is an example of what they have planned.

“Yes we had two meetings, a lot of ideas were thrown, we had representations from all the departments, all the HOD’s, from technical national team, media marketing, and all the stakeholders and yes we have worked out a lot of ideas and points”

Like all other sporting federations, the Fiji Football Association also awaits confirmation from the Ministry of Health.