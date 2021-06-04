Fiji FA continues assistance

The Fiji Football Association is continuing to assist affected men and women players around the country.

Today the Fiji FA team was in Ba to deliver groceries to players as the country is facing its second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also assisting with the distribution was our national team captain Roy Krishna.

Earlier this week 18 Lautoka footballers received food rations from the sport’s parent body.

Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel said players have been identified following a survey done, which indicated they needed assistance.

Patel said other players will also be assisted and their respective districts have been notified.

Fiji FA executive board member Naziah Ali Krishna said the restrictions for this second wave of COVID 19 in Fiji came right in the middle of the Digicel Women’s Super League and the Digicel Premier League so it has negatively impacted players who solely rely on football for their livelihood.

Ba Women’s rep Koleta Likuculacula thanked Fiji FA for thinking about the women footballers in this challenging times.

The cost of one food pack given to a player is $180 which is expected to last them one month.