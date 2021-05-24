Fiji FA clears the air on Tuivuna

The Fiji Football Association has clarified that it followed all legal processes before Antonio Tuivuna was released to play for Lautoka this year.

Fiji Football has released a statement following claims made by Labasa football on its Facebook post earlier this week that President Rayaz Khan and Vice-President, Hamzah Hussein stepped down from their roles due to Tuivuna’s release.

In January this year, Tuivuna’s application to join the Blues was rejected as he had a valid contract with the Babasiga Lions which was due to expire in June.

At the same time, he was also suspended for offences and misconduct at the Fiji FACT finals in Labasa last year.

Fiji FA says Tuivuna had applied for transfer again in the July transfer window which was approved by the registration officer based on the regulations as provided under the transfer legislation.

The Association says Tuivuna was a free player upon the expiry of his contract meaning he could play for Lautoka.

Following the rejection of his application this year, Tuivuna had disputed the validity of the document through his lawyer with the matter being referred to the Player Status Committee.

The hearing which happened on February 14th ruled that his contract was still valid meaning he was not eligible for transfer.

The committee also ruled that the suspension by Labasa football needs to be resolved under the constitutional process, directing the matter to Labasa’s Appeals committee.

The Labasa Appeals committee who pursued the matter upheld the decision of its Disciplinary Committee which was disputed by Tuivuna’s lawyer.

Tuivuna’s lawyer alleged the entire hearing process was biased as his client was not provided a fair hearing.

The matter was directed to the Fiji FA Appeal Committee who convened on October 7th whereby the lawyer for Labasa football asked for written grounds of appeal.

Both parties agreed on mutual consent that Tuivuna’s lawyer will file grounds of appeal and serve it directly to Labasa Football by October 11th at 5pm.

Labasa Football Solicitor was to file a response by October 13th at 5pm which was with the response sent via email to Fiji FA one hour prior to the hearing on October 14th.

However, the Counsel for Tuivuna agreed to continue with the case and after lengthy session the Appeals Committee members advised that the judgment will be delivered on notice.

The decision was conveyed to both Counsels on October 30th where the appeals committee set aside the decision of Labasa FC was in action for the Blues against Navua last week in the Digicel Premier League.

