Fiji FA says Kumar’s claims are fake

The Fiji Football Association has today come out to say that claims former Technical Director Ravinesh Kumar, that he is owed money, is fake news.

Kumar had told FBC News last Friday that Fiji FA still owes him money and he has reported the matter to the Ministry of Labor.

Kumar was also stopped from helping out Nalovo FC in the National Club Championship last weekend.

Fiji FA president Rajesh Patel says that at no point in time any employee has not been paid his or her salary or any other bonus which is solely based on outstanding performance of a particular employee.

He goes on to claim and defend the integrity of the organization saying such media reports are insinuating and is not only false news but defamatory.

Patel says all staff members are aware that Fiji FA has a performance-based increment and bonus system in place.

He says in March 2020, this was suspended to allow the association to continue employing all its staff during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown in spite of nil activities.

Patel adds this merit-based pay increment will be reviewed upon a decision from the finance committee once the pandemic is over.

He says they are allowing the due process to complete as the Labour Department is investigating the matter and Fiji FA Vice President and Finance Committee Deputy Chairman Aiyaz Musa is representing the association in this case.

When contacted this afternoon, Kumar maintains his claims that Fiji FA still owes him his dues.

He says he has it in writing that Fiji FA owes him his payments and the Labour Department is aware of this.

We have contacted the Ministry of Labour to seek where the matter is at.