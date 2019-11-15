Fiji FA can survive the year financially with assistance from FIFA and OFC

Fiji Football Association will be able to sustain themselves financially for the rest of the year.

The Fiji FA can survive the year with the funds they have from the World Football governing body, FIFA and Oceania Football Confederation.

This was confirmed to FBC Sports by Fiji FA Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf.

Yusuf says even the government through the Fiji National Sports Commission will assist them as well.

“With whatever funds that have been confirmed to come our way from FIFA and Oceania Football, locally we don’t see anything apart from the government paying the coach salary”

Fiji Football along with other sporting federations have ceased all sporting activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.