Fiji FA awards to have women’s coach of the year category

For the first time ever, the Fiji FA awards will be introducing the women’s coach of the year category.

Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel says this was an important step they took as women’s football has also contributed a lot to the game.

Patel says over the years it has always been about the men’s coach of the year however this year they have decided to also honour the hardworking women officials.

“As you all know we have women’s football as the same wavelength as the men’s and we are also investing a lot of money into women’s football and giving them the same resources also with the coaches and everything.”

Patel also says that the Vodafone popular footballer of the year will be contested by Akuila Mataisuva, Siotama Kubu and Adi Litia Bakaniceva, Jessal Kumar and Filipe Baravilala.

The Fiji FA awards will be held on the 14th of next month in Suva with the venue yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, round five of the Vodafone Premier League matches continue this week.

There will be a double-header on Sunday at Ratu Cakobau Park featuring Nasinu against Suva at 1pm and Navua to take on Rewa at 3pm.

Lautoka will get to play their third VPL match against Labasa also on Sunday at 3pm at Churchill Park.

You can catch the live commentary of this match on Radio Fiji Two.