Fiji FA awaits Disciplinary Committee’s decision

The Fiji Football Association will await the Independent Disciplinary Committee’s decision on the suspended players.

President Rajesh Patel says the suspended players will not play in the Courts Inter District Championship next week.

Patel says he doesn’t know when the Committee chaired by lawyer Neel Shivam will come back with a decision.

Shivam and the Independent Committee met with the suspended players yesterday and some had lawyers representing them.

Two of the suspended players Saula Saula Waqa and Manasa Nawakula were represented by Abhay Singh.

Singh says the Committee will give judgment on notice.