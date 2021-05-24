Fiji FA awaiting referee assessor’s report

The Fiji Football Association is awaiting the referee assessor’s report from Sunday’s Digicel Premier League match between Navua and Nadroga.

This has been confirmed by Fiji FA Competitions Manager, Amitesh Pal after Navua Manager Rohit Deo claimed the referee was inconsistent.

Pal says according to the competition rules, the referee’s assessor has 48 hours to submit his report.

He adds the deadline for the assessor is 3pm today as the match happened on Sunday.

Navua football according to Deo is expected to send an official email to Fiji FA today regarding their concerns.

Meanwhile, round eight of the DPL commences this Sunday at 3pm.

Navua hosts Lautoka at the Uprising Resort Ground, Nadi faces Nadroga at Prince Charles Park and Rewa battles Suva at a venue yet to be confirmed.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Nadi vs Nadroga match on Mirchi FM.