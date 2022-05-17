Fiji FA assured of good ground condition

Mohammed Yusuf. [File Photo]

The Fiji Football Association wants to ensure everything is on par before the Digicel Fiji FACT.

Fiji FA Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says their major concern right now is getting the ground at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka up to playing standard.

Yusuf says work is underway to get the ground ready for the second round of matches next week.

“We are not happy with the surface but we have been assured in a meeting by sports council that they have two reps, that the Suva ground staff are being sent to Lawaqa this week to ensure that the ground is levelled up for a good football-playing conditions.”

The first round of Fiji FACT starts on Sunday with Tailevu Naitasiri playing Nasinu at 11am, Nadi meets Navua at 1pm, Ba battles Suva at 3pm, and Labasa takes on Rewa at 5pm.

The next round of pool games will be played from next Thursday to Sunday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka before the semifinals and final at the same venue the following weekend.