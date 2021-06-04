Fiji FA assists players hit hard by pandemic

18 Lautoka footballers today received food rations from the Fiji FA.

President Rajesh Patel says these players have been identified following a survey done, which indicate that they need assistance.

Patel says it’s vital for them to support their players who maybe going through financial difficulties as the pandemic continues to hit the country.

He says other players will also be assisted in the coming days and the respective districts have been notified.

The cost of one food pack given to a player is $180 which is expected to last them one month.