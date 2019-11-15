Fiji FA appoints Lami interim committee

The Fiji Football Association has appointed new interim committee members for Lami FA.

This is part of Fiji FA’s move to revive the association following their deregistration by the Fiji Football Association last month as the previous management failed to comply with the statute and regulations of Fiji FA.

Newly appointed Lami FA Interim President Keshaw Ram Sharma is eager to take the association to greater heights.

Sharma says they have formed the committee, gearing up for the development programs in place to elevate the sport in the district of Lami.

He says their main objective would be to develop their players and build on district representation in the senior, youth, and women’s teams.

Sharma adds they have started the groundwork to achieve this objective including scouting potential players from their local communities and schools in and around Lami.

Interim committee Members;

1. Keshaw Ram Sharma – Interim President

2. Rajesh Narayan – Interim Secretary

3. Michael Fong – Interim Assistant Secretary

4. Ashmeel Hussein – Interim Treasurer

5. Sushil Goundar – Interim Assistant Treasurer

6. Ramesh Chandra – Interim Vice President

7. Ajay Prasad – Interim Vice President

8. Mohammed Taslim – Interim Vice President

9. Pravin Rama – Interim Vice President

10. Josateki Seru – Interim Vice President

11. Praneet Reddy (Futsal) – Interim Vice President

12. Iva Mere Vocea (Womens) – Interim Vice President