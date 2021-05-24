Fiji FA announces new Technical Director

The Fiji Football Association today announced the recruitment of a new Technical Director Timo Jankowski.

Speaking during a press conference in Ba, Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel says Jankowski is a young, energetic and highly qualified individual.

Patel says apart from various credentials, Jankowski attained his UEFA A license in 2011 in Germany through the Germany Football Federation.

Jankowski is also a professional football coach with more than 10 years experience at the highest level.

The 36-year-old is the author of two Football Education books.

Jankowski, a German national says he is looking forward to this new opportunity in Fiji.

The position was advertised in June 2020 but the pandemic did not allow Fiji FA to recruit.

Ravinesh Kumar was the former Technical Director who resigned in March 2020.