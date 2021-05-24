Home

Football

Fiji FA aims to secure international players

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
January 5, 2022 12:35 pm
[Source: Fiji Football]

The Fiji Football national team management is working around the clock to include some international players in camp by the end of this month.

Manager, Anushil Kumar says that for now, only national football captain, Roy Krishna, has confirmed a spot in the national squad.

Kumar adds that players will need to be present for at least one training session to be considered for selection.

“Just to make it clear once again, no other player from overseas is confirmed in the team except for Roy. Because, as per the coach, every player has to be physically  in camp for the coach to see.”

The national team will head into camp next Monday before leaving for the World Cup preliminary competition in Qatar in March.

