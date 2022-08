[Source: FANCA Federation/Facebook]

Host, Fiji held Canada to a 2-all draw today in the FANCA Nations World Cup at Prince Charles Park in Nadi today.

Both teams scored their goals in the first half, and after a stalemate first half, the game ended on a tie.

In other matches, defending champions New Zealand’s title is at stake after losing to USA 2-nil and Australia Legends beat Canada 1-nil.

The finals will be played tomorrow.