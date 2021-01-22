Fiji can host international beach football competitions: Yusuf

Fiji Football Association Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf believes with the right support and facilities, Fiji can host international beach football competitions.

After ending its first Beach Soccer tournament on a high last weekend, Yusuf says this has set a platform for more tournaments to be held in the future.

Taking into account the performance of other Pacific Island countries like Tahiti currently ranked 13th in world for beach football, Fiji has the potential for a World Cup contingency.

Yusuf says once Fiji is able to master the sport they will be able to go a long way.

“We had lost track of this form of the game but now that Oceania is pushing all the member associations to get this soccer going and with the facility that we have of hosting a high level competition and of course this gives our players another option to enjoy themselves and enjoy football on the sand.”

Meanwhile, Police White were awarded the winners of the Fiji FA Open Beach Soccer tournament after defeating Tailevu Naitasiri 4-2 at FSC Sports Beach Soccer Facilities.