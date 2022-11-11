Fiji can feature in the World Cup one day

[Photo: Fiji Football Association / Facebook]

Fiji has the potential to be part of the FIFA World Cup.

These are the sentiments of FIFA talent coach Daniel Cook who is in the country for the talent identification program.

Speaking during the launch of the McDonalds Talent Identification League, Cook says Fiji is headed towards the right direction.

He says there is potential in Fiji but there needs to be processes and quality training provided for the young footballers in Fiji.

Cook adds he is sure every Fijian footballer wants to feature in the FIFA World Cup and it could be seen in their eyes that it is what they are aiming for.

FIFA has a many projects in the bag and Cook says they want to support Fiji to develop its talents.

The McDonalds Talent Identification League kicked off last Saturday with Ba, Lautoka, and Nadi Centers at Ba Academy Ground while Rewa and Suva played at the Saraswati Manoca ground in Nausori.

The Labasa matches were played at the Boca Primary School Grounds in Labasa.

Meanwhile, the Digicel Kulas will play the Young Matildas at 6pm today in the Four Nations tournament in Australia.