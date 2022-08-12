FIFA World Cup to start a day early

This game was due to be played on 21 November as the third World Cup match, with Senegal against the Netherlands set to be the opening match earlier that day.

The FIFA World Cup will start a day earlier than planned on Sunday 20 November with hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador.

This game was due to be played on 21 November as the third World Cup match, with Senegal against the Netherlands set to be the opening match earlier that day.

However, the administrative arm of the world governing body Fifa submitted a proposal to move the Qatar game.

This means the tradition of the hosts or holders starting the tournament continues.

The BBC reports the proposal followed discussions with Qatar and their opponents Ecuador, after receiving a request from the South American confederation Conmebol.

The change will not affect the release dates for players.