FIFA World Cup live and exclusive on FBC Sports

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will air LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel.

This has been announced today by the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Chief Executive Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

FBC has secured the rights to show the World Cup which is the world’s biggest sporting event of the year.

Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Chief Executive Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum while making the announcement

All the 64 games will be shown on FBC Sports and Sayed Khaiyum says fans will be able to watch it for free.

“A lot of members of our public in Fiji don’t realize that we’re so lucky we have a channel like FBC Sports where you get sports for free, most of the countries that you travel around the world in fact almost all the countries in the world if you have a 24 hours sports channel you have to pay for sports, in fact sometimes you have to pay on top of what you pay for special sporting events on top of that.”

The World Cup kicks off in Qatar on November 21st and will conclude on December 18th.