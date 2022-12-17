FIFA to relook at 2026 World Cup format

FIFA President Gianni Infantino says they look to reconsider the format of the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

The teams will increase from 32 to 48 for the competition and were set to be divided into 16 groups of three, with the top two progressing to the last 32.

Infantino says that would be looked at after the success of the four-team groups at this year’s World Cup in Qatar.

He says they will re-discuss the format as the Qatar World Cup showed the excitement of the four-team groups’ set-up, leaving teams and fans to wait until the last minute to know who goes through.

The group stages in Qatar included some exciting final games as countries tried to secure a top-two place to qualify for the last 16.

The four-team group format, with the top two going through to the knockout stages, has been used since the men’s World Cup expanded to 32 teams in 1998.

[Source: BBC Sport]