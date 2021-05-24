FIFA tells Russia not to play under national flag

World football governing body FIFA has told Russia to complete their upcoming games in neutral territory.

However, they’ll have to do it under the name the Football Union of Russia without their flag and anthem following the invasion of Ukraine.

Several nations have announced they will refuse to play Russia, including England, Wales, Poland, the Czech Republic and Sweden.

World Cup 2022 play-offs would see Russia face Poland before facing either the Czech Republic or Sweden if they win – and are scheduled to be played in March.

FIFA said in a statement talks will take place with other sporting organizations over whether Russia should be expelled from competitions.

Violence is never a solution and FIFA expresses its deepest solidarity to all people affected by what is happening in Ukraine.

Source: BBC Sports