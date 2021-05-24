FIFA set to suspend Russia as IOC calls for bans across sports

Football’s world governing body Fifa is set to suspend Russia until further notice.

This comes as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommends that Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials be banned from any organized international competitions.

Fifa’s suspension would mean Russia’s exclusion from the men’s World Cup qualification play-offs in March.

The IOC has urged sports governing bodies not to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete because of a “breach of the Olympic Truce” by those countries’ governments.

It comes after Russia, supported by Belarus, launched a military invasion of neighbouring Ukraine last week.

Fifa had earlier ruled that Russia must complete their upcoming games in neutral territory, under the title Football Union of Russia, and without their flag and anthem.