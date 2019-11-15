Fifa makes temporary change to football laws

Teams will be allowed up to five substitutions per match, instead of the usual three.

This is a temporary measure to help cope with potential fixture congestion in the aftermath of the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak.

The change in the rules will be allowed in all competitions which are due to finish by the end of this year and it will be up to individual competition organisers whether to implement it.

Fifa also said that competitions currently using the video replay system (VAR) would be free to discontinue its use on restarting.

Football’s rule-making body International Football Association Board (Ifab) agreed to make the change to the rules “based on a proposal received from Fifa seeking to protect player welfare”, the statement added.

Fifa added that to avoid disruption to the game, each team would have to make their substitutions in a maximum of three slots plus the halftime interval.