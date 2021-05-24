FIFA looking at making changes to World Cup format

FIFA will hold an online summit with its member associations on 30 September to discuss the international men’s and women’s calendar.

A World Cup every two years rather than four is part of Fifa’s plans.

The current match calendar for the women’s game runs to the end of 2023, while the men’s expires in 2024.

FIFA said there is a broad consensus within the game that the international match calendar should be reformed and improved.

World football’s governing body said Arsene Wenger, Fifa’s chief of global football development, and former United States women’s team manager Jill Ellis were heading technical advisory groups looking at the men’s and women’s calendars.