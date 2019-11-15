Fifa lodges criminal complaint over former president Blatter

Fifa has lodged a criminal complaint against former president Sepp Blatter over the finances of a museum in Zurich, Switzerland.

The BBC reports the complaint relates to the involvement of Blatter and other former officials in the Fifa museum project.

It’s the latest allegation of financial impropriety against Blatter, who resigned from his post as president in 2015 amid a corruption scandal.

Article continues after advertisement

The 84-year-old has always denied any wrongdoing.

Football’s world governing body, say Blatter’s previous administration cost them about $800 milion to renovate “a building that the organization doesn’t own”, while also “locking itself into a long-term rental agreement on unfavorable terms”.

In response, Blatter’s lawyer Lorenz Erni, says Fifa’s accusations are “baseless and vehemently repudiated”.

Blatter is currently serving a six-year ban from all forms of football.

[Source:Radio New Zealand]