Fifa investigating Salt Bae's 'undue access' to pitch after final

[Source: BBC]

Fifa is investigating how celebrity chef Salt Bae and a number of other people gained “undue access” to the pitch at the end of the World Cup final in Qatar.

The Turkish chef whose real name is Nusret Gokce, was pictured holding and kissing the World Cup trophy while celebrating with Argentina players after their win over France.

Fifa rules state the trophy can only be held by a “very select” group of people, including tournament winners, Fifa officials and heads of state.

In a statement to BBC Sport, a Fifa spokesperson the appropriate internal action will be taken.

Salt Bae owns a chain of luxury steakhouses and rose to fame in 2017 after his technique for preparing and seasoning meat became an internet meme.