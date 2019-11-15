Home

Football

FIFA could move age limit for men's football tournament to 24

| @BBCWorld
April 5, 2020 2:03 pm
Hosts Brazil won gold at the Rio Olympics in 2016 [Source: BBC]

FIFA could raise the age limit for the men’s football tournament at next summer’s rearranged Olympic Games in Tokyo to 24 from 23.

The sport’s governing body has recommended moving the limit to accommodate players eligible for this year’s Games, which were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Players born on or after 1st January 1997 will be allowed to play.

Article continues after advertisement

It is yet to be approved by the FIFA Bureau.

The tournament is due to start before the opening ceremony on 23 July, 2021.

Three allocated over-aged players will still be allowed to be selected for each nation.

Meanwhile, FIFA has also recommended calling off all men’s and women’s international games scheduled for June 2020 because of the ongoing crisis.

