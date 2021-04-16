Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Expect more cases, Fijians warned|Screening to be conducted in Naicabecabe village|Two new border quarantine cases|Fiji Times wrong says Health PS|Daughter of Nadi woman tests positive, drivers wanted|Another positive case confirmed|Pandemic overshadows graduation for many students|New batch of vaccine arrives into the country|Fijians urged to follow COVID-19 protocols|Nadi residents adhering to COVID measures|Dr Fong emphasizes on the use of careFIJI App|Continue safe COVID-measures: PM|Fever clinics reactivated across Fiji|SODELPA calls for review of protocol for frontline workers|Dr Fong clarifies COVID-19 vaccination status|Passenger travel to the west affected|Take heed of directives: Maha Sabha|SCC public facilities closed|Protocol breach blamed for second COVID case|24 hours curfew for Nadi and Lautoka areas lifted|No religious activities over the next 14-days|Woman ignored COVID-19 symptoms: PM|PM to make major announcement|Woman tests positive, greater Nadi, Lautoka area in lockdown|Police in Nadi on high alert|
Full Coverage

Football

Fifa boss disapproves new European Super League

BBC Sport
April 21, 2021 6:30 am
[Source: FIFA]

Fifa president Gianni Infantino condemns the breakaway European Super League.

He says the 12 clubs will have to live with the consequences of their decision to join.

Infantino says there maybe a short-term financial gain for some, clubs have a lot on the line.

Article continues after advertisement

Premier League clubs Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham are part of the proposed league.

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with the Football Association, Premier League officials and fans’ representatives on Tuesday, after which the government said it will take whatever action necessary, including legislative options, to ensure the proposals were stopped.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.