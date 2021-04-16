Fifa boss disapproves new European Super League

Fifa president Gianni Infantino condemns the breakaway European Super League.

He says the 12 clubs will have to live with the consequences of their decision to join.

Infantino says there maybe a short-term financial gain for some, clubs have a lot on the line.

Premier League clubs Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham are part of the proposed league.

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with the Football Association, Premier League officials and fans’ representatives on Tuesday, after which the government said it will take whatever action necessary, including legislative options, to ensure the proposals were stopped.