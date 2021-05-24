Few teams look good at Sanatan Easter Tournament

Teams taking part at the Sanatan Easter Tournament in Lawaqa Park have prepared well.

President Praveen Singh says judging by the games from yesterday, all teams are out to stamp their mark and win.

“All teams are prepared, we can’t judge it now everybody is like as I said their performance has a little bit of a factor”.

A total of 16 teams in the Open Grade and 10 teams competing in the Masters.

Singh says by tomorrow the quarterfinals will be confirmed.

He adds they are also happy to have the tournament again, especially after the two years of COVID-19.

Looking at the results from the open grade today, Nadi beat Nadroga 1-nil, Nasinu edged Ba 3-2, Navua beat Wairabetia 2-nil, Labasa won over Nabua 2-1, Cuvu drew 1 all with Ulusila while Valley beat Suva 2-1.

The finals will be held on Monday.