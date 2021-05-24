Home

Football

Fernandes double sends Portugal to World Cup

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
March 30, 2022 9:10 am
Portugal’s Bruno Fernandes celebrates after scoring one of his goals [Source: Portugal/Twitter]

Portugal’s Bruno Fernandes scored a brace of goals to secure a spot in the World Cup, in their 2-nil win against North Macedonia today.

Fernandes fired home from the edge of the box to open the scoring in Porto.

He then volleyed in Diogo Jota’s cross for the second having helped start the move himself outside his own box.

Portugal qualifies for their sixth World Cup in a row with Ronaldo, 37, going to the tournament for a fifth and potentially final time.

