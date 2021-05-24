Fernandes double sends Portugal to World Cup

Portugal’s Bruno Fernandes scored a brace of goals to secure a spot in the World Cup, in their 2-nil win against North Macedonia today.

Fernandes fired home from the edge of the box to open the scoring in Porto.

He then volleyed in Diogo Jota’s cross for the second having helped start the move himself outside his own box.

Portugal qualifies for their sixth World Cup in a row with Ronaldo, 37, going to the tournament for a fifth and potentially final time.