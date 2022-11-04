Female referee reaches for the stars

Football referee Lonisa Dilioni

There’s no barrier to achieving your goals and female football referee Lonisa Dilioni stands by this.

Dilioni who started as a football player at a very young age knew her passion was in officiating matches and she did not stop till she achieved it.

After being encouraged by former FIFA referee Finau Vulivuli, Dilioni didn’t look back and eight years later she is living her dream.

“We’ve got to know the laws of the game, most of the time in Fiji we see only the men participating, being a women’s referee and being encouraged by a former FIFA referee it’s good to be part of the referee team.”

Dilioni officiated in the OFC Women’s Nations Cup match in Fiji and she hopes to go further in this profession.

“Being a female referee I think you need to achieve more especially since everybody would like to be part of and go to matches like the OFC tournaments and we can achieve it as a women’s referee.”

More programs are lined up for the Fiji Football referees.