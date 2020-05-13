FC Seoul fined 100 million won for sex dolls in stands

A South Korean club has been fined 100 million won or $FJD122,000 by the K-League for filling their empty stadium seats with sex dolls.

FC Seoul had put 30 “premium mannequins” in the stands – as fans were unable to attend due to virus restrictions.

The club said they did not know the dolls were adult products and apologised.

“The incident has greatly insulted and hurt female and family fans according to a K-League statement.

