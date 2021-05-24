Home

Football

FC Nasaf cruise past ATK Mohun Bagan to win play-offs

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
September 23, 2021 5:17 am

FC Nasaf put on a masterclass performance to beat Roy Krishna’s ATK Mohun Bagan side 6-nil this morning in the Inter-zonal play-offs.

Domination was an understatement after FC Nasaf lead by five goals at half-time.

It all started with an unfortunate Pritam Kotal own goal.

Any hopes of mounting a comeback by ATK was destroyed throughout the half with Khusain Norchaev scoring a hat-trick and Oybek Bozorov finishing the half with a goal.

Nasaf managed to add another in the second half to end the game at 6-nil.

FC Nasaf will face Hong Kong’s Lee Man in the finals.

