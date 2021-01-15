FC Goa hold ATK Mohun to a 1-all draw

A late equalizer from FC Goa was able to hold Roy Krishna and the ATK Mohun Bagan side to a 1-all draw in the Indian Super League (ISL) today.

Both teams gave a strong first-half performance and were tied at nil-all during the breather at Fatorda Stadium.

ATK’s Edu Garcia converted a world-class free-kick in the 75th minute to give the Mariners the lead in the second half.

Article continues after advertisement

FC Goa’s Supersub Ishan Pandita was able to score an equalizer within five minutes of coming on as a substitute to earn his side a crucial point.

The Gaurs finish the game strongly but had to settle for a draw, courtesy Ishan’s second goal of the season! 💪🏻 Well played, boys! 🧡#RiseAgain #FCGATKMB #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/w8A7Hoica8 — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) January 17, 2021

The last-minute effort from FC Goa’s Jorge Ortiz to score from the edge of the box failed with the game ending with a draw.