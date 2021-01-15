Football
FC Goa hold ATK Mohun to a 1-all draw
January 18, 2021 5:41 am
A late equalizer from FC Goa was able to hold Roy Krishna and the ATK Mohun Bagan side to a 1-all draw in the Indian Super League (ISL) today.
Both teams gave a strong first-half performance and were tied at nil-all during the breather at Fatorda Stadium.
ATK’s Edu Garcia converted a world-class free-kick in the 75th minute to give the Mariners the lead in the second half.
Spoils shared after an entertaining 90 minutes#FCGoa 1-1 #ATKMohunBagan#JoyMohunBagan #IndianFootball #FCGATKMB pic.twitter.com/dqc8vbO7Gz
FC Goa’s Supersub Ishan Pandita was able to score an equalizer within five minutes of coming on as a substitute to earn his side a crucial point.
The Gaurs finish the game strongly but had to settle for a draw, courtesy Ishan’s second goal of the season! 💪🏻
Well played, boys! 🧡#RiseAgain #FCGATKMB #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/w8A7Hoica8
The last-minute effort from FC Goa’s Jorge Ortiz to score from the edge of the box failed with the game ending with a draw.