FBC secures exclusive broadcast rights for Digicel Premier League

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation has entered into a new era of sports and will be the exclusive broadcaster for the Digicel Premier League for the next three years.

This will be the first time all DPL matches will be aired live on television through the FBC pop pay-per-view channel on the Walesi platform.

Fiji FA President, Rajesh Patel says this is an easy and convenient way to bring football to the comfort of the homes of Fijians.

FBC Chief Executive, Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says this has been a long time coming and they’re happy to bring some form of football back to Fiji.

The first round of the DPL is set to kick off next week.