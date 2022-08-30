FBC clears the air on no BOG coverage

Action from the Punjas BOG [Source: Fiji Football]

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation has clarified why the Punjas Battle of the Giants tournament is not aired on its Pop Channel.

FBC TV Manager, Vinal Raj says the initial plan was to broadcast BOG on pay-per-view but a certain request by the Fiji Football Association could not be met.

As a result, an agreement couldn’t be reached.

Article continues after advertisement

“The Fiji Football Association wanted us to geo-block the BOG tournament. This means the people in the West would not be able to watch the tournament on their television platforms. We told the Fiji FA that it was technically impossible for us to do.”

Geo-blocking would mean limiting user access of those in the West while it will be made available to viewers in other parts of the country and overseas.

Meanwhile, the BOG semi-finals kick-off on Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Rewa takes on All in One Builders Nadi at 2pm while Farmtrac Tractors Labasa battles Bargain Box Ba at 4.30pm.