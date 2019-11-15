Father and son strikes for Navua

Minnows Navua created a major upset in the Vodafone Premier League after beating favourites Rewa 2-0 at the Uprising Sports Centre.

It was a father and his son that scored the Navua goals which gave them the much-needed win with two more rounds remaining.

Navua meant business from the first whistle applying continuous pressure on the Delta Tigers and taking every available opportunity.

It wasn’t until the 20th minute that the hosts struck with Suliano Doli kicking the ball from the far corner which sailed to the back of the net.

A foul on Alfred Ali by Rewa’s Josateki Tamudu in the 84th minute gave Navua the opportunity to extend their lead with Doli’s dad Apisai Smith stepping up and netting their second goal via a penalty.

A standout player for Navua today was goalkeeper Josaia Ratu who caused heartaches for Rewa and its fans.

Ratu stopped a few attempts by Rewa as Navua keeps their hopes alive of staying in the premier division next season

The Navua goalkeeper denied Gabiriele Matanisiga twice in the match.

Rewa came into the match as the table leaders while Navua was the last-placed team.

However, Navua is now seventh on the VPL standings with 10 points and Nasinu is at the bottom with eight points.

Rewa has dropped to second place with 23 points following their loss while Suva is now the new table leaders with 25 points after beating Nasinu 5 nil.